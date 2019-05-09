Norway c.bank chief says rates signal not a promise

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank’s signals on future moves in interest rates are not equivalent to a promise that policy will be changed, Governor Oeystein Olsen told reporters on the sidelines of a hearing in parliament on Thursday.

The central bank earlier in the day said rates would most likely be raised next month, which would be the second hike of 2019.

Olsen declined to say whether Norges Bank planned a third hike this year. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)