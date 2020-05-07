Market News
May 7, 2020 / 9:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway central bank unlikely to set negative policy rate -governor

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank is unlikely to cut its key policy rate into negative territory, although it has not completely excluded the possibility of doing so, Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference on Thursday.

Norges Bank earlier on Thursday cut its key interest rate to a record-low zero percent from 0.25% in a surprise move designed to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

