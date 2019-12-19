Norway c.bank could act on rates if wages deviate from expectations -governor

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank could tighten its monetary policy if wages were to rise more rapidly than expected, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

“We believe that wage growth will be quite moderate, in spite of the weaker (currency) and in spite of inflation being a bit higher than what we have seen previously ... If wage growth would be very different than what we see now, we would react,” Olsen said on the sidelines of a news conference.

Norges Bank on Thursday kept rates on hold and said policy was unlikely to change in the time ahead. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)