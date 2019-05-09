Norway c.bank chief: risk outlook dominated by global developments

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - The governor of the Norwegian central bank said on Thursday that if international trade tensions were to deepen, growth among Norway’s trading partners could be lower than the bank expected in March.

“The risk outlook is dominated by global developments. Over the past year, rising protectionism and political uncertainty have weighed on global growth,” Oeystein Olsen told a hearing in parliament about monetary policy.

“The UK’s relations with the EU have yet to be clarified. If trade tensions deepen, growth among trading partners may be lower than we projected in March,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Norges Bank kept its main interest rate unchanged as expected and said rates would most likely rise next month. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)