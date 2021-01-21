Norway holds rates at zero as expected

OSLO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low zero percent on Thursday, as expected, and said the economy was developing largely as anticipated.

Norges Bank has said it plans to hike rates early next year as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, potentially making it the first among G10 central banks to raise the cost of borrowing. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)