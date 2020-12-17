Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

Norway holds rates at zero, but hike draws closer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its policy interest rate on hold at a record-low zero percent on Thursday, as expected, while warning that a hike may come earlier than it previously anticipated as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norges Bank said it had pencilled in a hike for the second quarter of 2022, six months earlier than its previous prediction but exactly in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up