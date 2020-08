OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record low zero percent on Thursday, as expected, and said the economy was broadly developing in line with expectations.

Norges Bank cut rates three times from March to May as it sought to cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said in June that its prospects were improving faster than expected. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)