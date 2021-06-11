POLL-Norway's central bank to hold rates next week but pinpoint hike

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=NOINTR%3DECI poll data

* Unanimous expectation for unchanged rate on June 17

* Rate hike almost certain by year-end

* Economists almost evenly split over possible Sept hike

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank is expected to leave its key policy interest rate unchanged next week at a record low 0.0% while confirming with near-certainty that a hike will come later this year, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday.

The 26 participants in the poll were unanimous in predicting no change in the policy rate when the outcome is announced on June 17, in line with the central bank’s own view.

After cutting rates three times in 2020 to combat the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Norges Bank has since said it aims for a hike in the second half of 2021, with September or December the most likely timing.

The central bank’s own business survey, released on June 8, pointed to a strong rebound in economic activity, meeting a key condition for rate hikes laid out by the committee that sets monetary policy.

Norges Bank is therefore on track to become the first G10 central bank to increase the cost of borrowing since the pandemic began.

The views of the 25 economists who gave forecasts for the September rate meeting were almost evenly split, with 12 predicting there would be a hike at that time and 13 saying policy would remain unchanged.

Almost all participants in the Reuters poll said rates would rise no later than December.

“We believe the new rate path may indicate a rate hike in September, but with a risk of rates staying on hold until December,” DNB Markets said in a note to clients.

Norges Bank will provide detailed forecasts for rates and other economic variables in a quarterly monetary policy report accompanying the interest rate announcement.

The finance ministry may also announce an increase in the so-called countercyclical buffer capital of Norwegian banks. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Hari Kishan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)