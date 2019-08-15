Financial Services and Real Estate
August 15, 2019 / 8:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Norway holds rates unchanged, says rate outlook more uncertain

1 Min Read

(Attached to additional alert)

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and said the policy outlook had become more uncertain amid rising global risks.

The central bank had previously said it would probably raise rates by the end of the year, most likely in September, and the crown currency immediately weakened against the euro following the shift in Norges Bank’s outlook. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below