RPT-Norway keeps rates on hold, maintains outlook

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at 1.5% on Thursday, in line with forecasts, and said the economy was developing largely as expected.

Norges Bank raised rates three times last year but said in December that policy would most likely remain on hold in the time ahead, although the probability of a hike was still greater than that of a cut. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)