OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy remains strong despite the sharp fall in the price of oil, Norway’s biggest export, but it is too early to tell what the full impact will be from weaker crude and the coronavirus, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said on Monday.

“The Norwegian economy is solid and we have experience in handling oil price fluctuations,” Sanner told Reuters in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alex Richardson)