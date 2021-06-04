UPDATE 1-Norway GDP to grow, interest rates seen rising in Sept - stats agency

(Releads, adds quotes, background, detail)

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy will grow steadily this year and next as pandemic restrictions are lifted, setting the stage for a series of interest rate hikes, Statistics Norway (SSB) predicted on Friday.

“The vaccination of the population is progressing well, and the reopening of society will give a significant boost to economic activity in Norway. The first interest rate hike will most likely be in September,” SSB said.

Non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) will rise by 3.1% in 2021, the agency predicted, slightly less than the 3.3% growth predicted in March as lockdown measures lasted somewhat longer than expected.

But those restrictions are now gradually being lifted, and next year’s growth is seen at 4.1%, up from 3.6% predicted three months ago.

“By the end of 2021, we expect the economy to be back at the same level as before the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020,” said SSB economist Thomas von Brasch.

The Norwegian central bank last year slashed its benchmark interest rate three times to a record low 0.0% to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the economy, but has said it intends to hike later this year.

While some economists expect the first rate rise to come in September, others predict that Norges Bank will wait until December.

“As the economy accelerates at a rapid pace going forward, the abnormally low zero interest rate will quickly become untenable,” von Brasch said.

“We believe that the key policy interest rate will most likely be raised from the current 0% to 0.25% in September. It will then be increased gradually up to 1.75% in 2024,” he added.

The central bank is due to release new rate forecasts on June 17 and is expected to shed further light on when it may start to raise the cost of borrowing. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Hugh Lawson)