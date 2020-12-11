UPDATE 1-Norway's economic recovery faster than expected, agency says

(Adds quote, background, currency)

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be quicker than previously anticipated, Statistics Norway (SSB) said in updated projections on Friday.

“From the summer of 2021, economic activity is expected to increase markedly, as the population is vaccinated and the impact of the pandemic diminishes,” SSB wrote.

Non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) will contract by 3.0% this year, the agency predicted, less than the 3.2% drop seen in September, while forecasts for the years from 2021 to 2023 were all raised.

Next year’s growth is now seen at 3.7%, up from 3.6% predicted three months ago, while in 2022 a 3.6% expansion is expected, up from 2.9% seen previously.

Interest rates are predicted to begin to rise from the middle of 2021, SSB said, in line with its earlier prediction.

Norges Bank, which is due to release updated forecasts for growth and interest rates on Dec. 17, has said it aims to keep the cost of borrowing on hold at 0% until late 2022.

Norway's crown currency strengthened 0.2% against the euro following the release, trading at 10.63 per euro as of 0713 GMT.