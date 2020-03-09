UPDATE 1-Norway's economy strong despite oil price drop, finmin says

(Adds quote, currency, background)

OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy remains strong despite the sharp fall in the price of oil, Norway’s biggest export, but it is too early to tell what the full impact will be from weaker crude and the coronavirus, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said on Monday.

Still, Norway’s currency weakened to an all-time low against the euro, falling 5.1% in early trade, Refinitiv data showed.

“The Norwegian economy is solid and we have experience in handling oil price fluctuations,” Sanner told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Oil prices fell as much as 34% on Monday as Saudi Arabia ignited a price war, and were headed for the biggest one-day drop in 29 years.

When oil prices last plunged in 2014-2015, oil companies such as Equinor sharply cut investments and operating expenses, triggering a rise in Norwegian unemployment.

“Oil firms are better prepared to handle this than they were in 2015,” Sanner said of the weaker crude price.

The euro cost 10.9645 crowns at 0743 GMT, far exceeding a previous record of 10.5025 set on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)