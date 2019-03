March 20 (Reuters) -

* The Ekofisk oilfields in the North Sea will undergo planned maintenance in June, two industry sources said on Wednesday

* The work, which will reduce supply of Ekofisk crude, will start on June 2, one of the sources said. Ekofisk is one of the five North Sea crude grades that underpin the Brent benchmark

* A spokesman for ConocoPhillips, which operates the Ekofisk field, declined to comment (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alex Lawler; Editing by Louise Heavens)