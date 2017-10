* Election day is Sept. 11

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Support for Norway’s opposition Labour Party fell sharply in a poll published by public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday and the ruling centre-right government has now taken the lead ahead of the Sept. 11 election.

Labour’s support fell to a four-year low of 27.1 percent from 33 percent in a similar poll conducted in June, NRK said.