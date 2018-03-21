FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 4:31 PM / in 18 hours

Norway's planned private cable to UK delayed, may be cancelled-lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - NorthConnect, a planned private power cable between Norway and Scotland due to enter operations by 2023, will be delayed by several years and could be at risk of cancellation, the leader of the Norwegian parliament’s energy committee told Reuters.

If the 2-billion-euro project is to ahead, it must also be taken over by Norwegian state-owned grid Statnett, Espen Barth Eide said a day ahead of a vote in parliament regarding Norway’s adoption of the EU’s third energy package.

“It will have to be transferred to Statnett,” Eide said. “It’s Statnett or nothing. Of course that will not automatically mean it will be built for sure. It will be evaluated.” (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
