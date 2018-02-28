Norway should extend most mortgage restrictions -central bank

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government should extend most mortgage restrictions imposed early last year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The particularly restrictive measures imposed for the country’s capital should however be removed, it said, in line with a recommendation from the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

But while the FSA wanted to tighten banks’ current quota of loans that can exceed the formal rules, to eight percent from 10 percent, the central bank said this so-called speed limit seemed appropriate at the current level. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)