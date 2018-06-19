FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway extends mortgage restrictions until end-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government extended its restrictions on mortgage lending on Tuesday, including special measures for the country’s capital, as it sought to maintain a drive to limit growth in household debt.

“The high debt of Norwegian households still pose significant risk to the economy and to jobs,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The rules were extended by 18 months, and will thus be valid until the end of 2019, it added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

