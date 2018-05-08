UPDATE 1-Austevoll Q1's earnings above forecast, helped by one-off gain

(Adds outlook)

May 8 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood ASA:

* Austevoll q1 revenues nok 5,753 million (Reuters poll nok 5.275 billion) vs 6,074 mln in Q1 2017

* Austevoll q1 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 1,217 million (Reuters poll nok 939 million) vs NOK 1,331 mln in Q1 2017

* Austevoll seafood asa: ebitda figure for quarter includes an accounting gain of nok 157 million from sale of maron as

* Good start to first catching season in Peru, total quota 3.3m MT vs. 2.8m MT in 2017

* The price level for fishmeal in Europe in Q1 2018 has been stable. However, the size of the quota for the first season of 2018 in Peru has resulted in a certain fall in prices at the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter

* In addition to fish meal and fish oil production, Austevoll is main owner in salmon producer Leroey Seafood

* Overall the strong position within the global seafood industry gives grounds for a positive outlook for the Group’s future development

* The Group has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company’s dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)