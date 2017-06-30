FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day in July
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 2 months ago

Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day in July

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in July, it said on Friday.

The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 850 million Norwegian crowns per day.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government's fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country's oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.