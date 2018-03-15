CORRECTED-Norwegian crown hits 4-month high after c.bank shifts rate path

(Corrects reference to December)

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown rose against the euro on Thursday to its highest level since November after the central bank in Oslo said it saw the need for an interest rate hike somewhat earlier than a previous forecast of December.

The crown, trading down 0.15 percent before the decision, rose 0.3 percent to 9.525 crowns per euro.

The Norwegian central bank kept rates on hold but said it would soon be appropriate to raise the key policy rate. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by John Stonestreet)