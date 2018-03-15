FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

CORRECTED-Norwegian crown hits 4-month high after c.bank shifts rate path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reference to December)

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown rose against the euro on Thursday to its highest level since November after the central bank in Oslo said it saw the need for an interest rate hike somewhat earlier than a previous forecast of December.

The crown, trading down 0.15 percent before the decision, rose 0.3 percent to 9.525 crowns per euro.

The Norwegian central bank kept rates on hold but said it would soon be appropriate to raise the key policy rate. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by John Stonestreet)

