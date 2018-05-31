Norway to sell NOK 750 mln of FX per day in June

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($91.96 million) per day in June, down from 800 million in May, the bank said on Thursday.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government’s fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country’s oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq ($1 = 8.1560 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)