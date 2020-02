OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s currency weakened to an all-time low against the euro on Thursday amid weak domestic data, lower oil prices and as the coronavirus outbreak pummelled global stock markets.

The euro cost as much as 10.3135 crowns at 1352 GMT, exceeding a previous record of 10.3121 set last October, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)