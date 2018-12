OSLO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s currency weakened further on Monday, costing as much as 10.00 crowns per euro for the first time since December 2008, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Analysts blame the currency’s weakness on a recent fall in the price of crude oil, Norway’s top export, as well as global stock market turbulence and low market liquidity. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche Editing by Robin Pomeroy)