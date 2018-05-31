FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 31, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-Norway to sell NOK 750 mln of FX per day in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story without changes to attach to additional alert)

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($91.96 million) per day in June, down from 800 million in May, the bank said on Thursday.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government’s fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country’s oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq ($1 = 8.1560 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.