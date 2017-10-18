FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil fund warns on proposed UK stock-market rule changes
October 18, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 days ago

Norway oil fund warns on proposed UK stock-market rule changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund said proposed changes to the listing requirements for the UK stock market risked being seen as a “backward step in terms of investor protection” in a letter to the British regulator.

“We believe the FCA should consider a more balanced approach that takes into consideration the interests of all stakeholders in the listing environment,” the fund wrote in a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority dated Oct. 13. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

