Equinor's Aasta Hansteen seen restarting on April 17 -Gassco

OSLO, April 16 (Reuters) - Equinor’s Aasta Hansteen gas field in the Norwegian Sea, which was shut on April 8 due to a gas leak, is expected to restart production on Wednesday, gas system operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

“The expectation is that they will restart production tomorrow. They have done enough repairs to start exporting gas again,” a Gassco official said.

The Equinor-operated field which can produce up to 23 million cubic metres of gas per day is expected to operate at about half of its capacity on Wednesday, Gassco said on its website.

Equinor's partners in the field are OMV, Wintershall and ConocoPhillips.