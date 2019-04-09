Norway's Aasta Hansteen gas field remains shut as Equinor investigates leak

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Production at Equinor’s Aasta Hansteen gas field remained shut on Tuesday after a gas leak the previous day.

“We are focusing on finding the cause of the leakage and prepare for repairing. We are still working on that,” Equinor spokesman Morten Eek said.

The Equinor-operated field in the Norwegian Sea has capacity of up to 23.2 million cubic metres of gas per day.

Equinor’s partners in the field are OMV, Wintershall and ConocoPhillips. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos Editing by David Goodman)