CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Norway's Aasta Hansteen field to start producing gas in Q4

(Corrects Oct. 25 story after Equinor corrects start-up date from Nov 4 to Q4, and removes volume impact)

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s Aasta Hansteen gas field will start production in the fourth quarter of 2018, it’s largest owner Equinor said.

The newly connected field, which will send its production to Norway’s Nyhamna plant for processing, is located in the Norwegian Sea and has an estimated recoverable volume of 51 billion cubic metres of gas.

It’s owners are Equinor, Wintershall, OMV and ConocoPhillips.

Aasta Hansteen was previously expected to start production in October, Equinor had said in May. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)