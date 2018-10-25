Norway's Aasta Hansteen field to start producing gas from Nov. 4 with 12 mcm/day

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s Aasta Hansteen gas field will start production from Nov. 4 and will feed the system with 12 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day, it’s largest owner Equinor said on Thursday.

The newly connected field, which will send its production to Norway’s Nyhamna plant for processing, is located in the Norwegian Sea and has an estimated recoverable volume of 51 billion cubic metres of gas.

It’s owners are Equinor, Wintershall, OMV and ConocoPhillips.

Aasta Hansteen was previously expected to start production in October, Equinor had said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)