Company News
December 21, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway's Tjeldbergodden still shut, Equinor cannot meet methanol deliveries

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor will not be able to meet its planned methanol deliveries from its Tjeldbergodden plant, Europe’s biggest, after an explosion on Wednesday caused a fire, an evacuation of staff and the shutdown of the facility, it said.

Equinor has yet to establish the cause of the explosion, which happened in one of the plant’s high-voltage rooms. An investigation is ongoing.

“The plant will be shut down for a period of time,” said a company spokeswoman on Friday. She declined to say for how long, citing the probe and reparations that will be needed. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

