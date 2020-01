OSLO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Norway should construct either a pipeline or a second liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to boost its gas exports from the Arctic Barents Sea, pipeline system operator Gassco proposed on Monday.

Norway is Europe’s second largest gas supplier after Russia. A decision to build the proposed export infrastructure would be made by oil and gas producing companies as well as Norwegian authorities. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)