Equinor halts output at Norway methanol plant due fire

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Equinor’s Tjeldbergodden industrial facility in Norway on Wednesday, triggering an evacuation of staff, the company and police said.

The fire was later put out, and no injuries were reported, Equinor added.

Output was halted from the facility’s methanol plant and an air separation plant, according to a company spokeswoman

There was no information available regarding the facility’s third plant, a terminal receiving natural gas from the offshore Heidrun field, she added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)