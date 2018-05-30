Norway's 2018 gas output to meet or slightly lag 2017 record -Gassco

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s total gas production in 2018 is expected to be at the same level or slightly below last year’s record level, the chief executive of pipeline system operator Gassco told Reuters on Wednesday.

“For the total of 2018, we will be approximately at the same level as 2017, or maybe it could come slightly below,” said CEO Frode Leversund, adding that the final outcome will depend on the delivered volumes of July as well as the demand from Oct. 1.

The company’s yearly maintenance schedule, that started in April and is currently underway, is so far on track, and any additional needs that may arise will be handled during the summer window, he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis)