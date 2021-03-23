UPDATE 1-Norway to buy four submarines from Thyssenkrupp

(Adds detail)

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norway has agreed to order four submarines from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns ($5.3 billion), the Norwegian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Norway and Germany, both NATO members, are jointly procuring identical submarines from Thyssenkrupp’s shipbuilding division.

The Norwegian defence ministry said Germany had agreed to order two submarines from Thyssenkrupp.