Norway PM sets Monday deadline for junior partners to stay in government

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s Conservative Party Prime Minister Erna Solberg has set a Monday deadline for the three junior partners in her coalition to decide whether they should remain in her government, she said late on Friday.

The four ruling parties are at odds over how to pay for investments in roads and public transport, and parties that want to stay in the cabinet must accept an ultimatum presented by Solberg if they want to stay in the cabinet, she added.