January 17, 2019 / 8:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway PM Solberg to form majority government

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s minority centre-right government has struck a deal with the small Christian Democratic Party to form a four-party majority coalition, it said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports.

The agreement fulfils a long-standing goal of Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in power since 2013, who hopes ruling in a majority will provide stability and help ease her path to re-election in 2021.

Recent opinion polls have shown a majority of voters backing the Labour-led centre-left opposition. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Alister Doyle, editing by Terje Solsvik)

