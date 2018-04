OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by five percent to 2,787 units in the two months from mid-February to mid-April compared to the year-ago period, a report by analysis firm ECON showed on Wednesday.

Sales for the last two months were also up 30 percent from the mid-December to mid-February period. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)