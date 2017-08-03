Norway's housing prices slightly down in July

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.2 percent in July from June, the third consecutive monthly decline as the cost of buying a home continues to ease from recent record highs, a real estate industry association said on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 4.8 percent in June, below 6.3 percent seen in June and down from 13 percent seen as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction, flooding the market with new homes, have all contributed to the recent market turnaround.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.2 percent in July from June.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)