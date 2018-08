OSLO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Prices for Norwegian real estate developer OBOS’ homes in Oslo rose by 1.1 percent in July to 61,733 Norwegian crowns ($7,561.80) per square metre from June, OBOS said on Wednesday.

So far this year prices have risen by 10.1 percent, while on a year-on-year basis they were unchanged. ($1 = 8.1638 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)