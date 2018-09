OSLO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Prices for Norwegian real estate developer OBOS’ homes in Oslo rose by 1.5 percent in August to 62,644 Norwegian crowns per square metre from July, OBOS said on Monday.

So far this year prices have risen by 11.4 percent, while on a year-on-year basis they were up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)