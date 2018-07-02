UPDATE 1-Norway's OBOS housing prices fell in June, demand still high

(Adds national prices)

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Prices for Norwegian real estate developer OBOS’ homes in Oslo fell by 1.6 percent in June to 61,043 Norwegian crowns ($7,466.67) per square metre from May, OBOS said on Monday.

So far this year prices have risen by 8.9 percent, while on a year-on-year basis they fell 1.8 percent.

Nationwide, the average price was 53,788 crowns in June, 0.8 percent lower than in May and down 1.0 percent from the same time last year. So far this year national OBOS prices have risen by 8.7 percent.

“After a surprisingly sharp rise in prices in May, it is natural to see a correction the following month,” OBOS said in a statement.

“The sales figures show that demand for housing is still high during the summer vacation,” OBOS added.