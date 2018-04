OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian housing prices fell by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018 from the fourth of last year on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were down 1.1 percent in the first quarter.

Analysts have pointed to tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction to help explain a fall in prices from a peak in early 2017.