Norway housing prices rise 1.0% in June vs May

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 1.0% between May and June, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 3.5% in June, Real Estate Norway said.

“The fall in turnover experienced in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak is broadly recovered, when compared with 2019,” it added in a statement. “This shows that the housing market is seen as safe and predictable.”

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.8% in June from May. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.