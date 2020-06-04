Norway housing prices rose 1.4% in May vs April

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 1.4% between April and May, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 2.5% in May, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.9% in May from April. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.

“The increase must be interpreted in light of the re-opening of society and a powerful economic stimulus from the central bank’s record low policy interest rate,” Real Estate Norway said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)