Financials
June 4, 2020 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway housing prices rose 1.4% in May vs April

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 1.4% between April and May, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices increased by 2.5% in May, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.9% in May from April. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.

“The increase must be interpreted in light of the re-opening of society and a powerful economic stimulus from the central bank’s record low policy interest rate,” Real Estate Norway said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below