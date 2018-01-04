FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 4, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's housing prices down 0.5 pct S/A in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.5 percent in December from November, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 2.1 percent in December, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to weaker demand for housing in recent months.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.1 percent in December from November.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.