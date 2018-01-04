Norway's housing prices down 0.5 pct S/A in December

OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.5 percent in December from November, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 2.1 percent in December, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to weaker demand for housing in recent months.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.1 percent in December from November.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)