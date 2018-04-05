FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Norway's housing prices rose 0.2 pct S/A in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.2 percent in March from February, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 2.2 percent in March, Real Estate Norway said. Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have contributed to a fall in prices from a peak in March of 2017.

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.5 percent in March from February. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

