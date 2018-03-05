FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Norway's housing prices rose 0.4 pct S/A in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.4 percent in February from January, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 2.3 percent in February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to a fall in prices from a peak in March of 2017.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.1 percent in February from January. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
