Norway's housing prices rose 0.4 pct S/A in October
November 3, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in 2 hours

Norway's housing prices rose 0.4 pct S/A in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.4 percent in October from September, a real estate industry association said on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 0.7 percent in October, below 1.5 percent seen in September and down from 13 percent growth seen as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to the recent market turnaround.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.2 percent in October from September.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

